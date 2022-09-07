Funerals pending for Sept. 8

FOOTE, Gerald, 89, Mattoon, died Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
HACKER, Dustin Hacker, 34, Charleston, died Sunday (Aug. 28th, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
MILLER, Chery Kay (Motley), 77, Dalton City, formerly of Hindsboro, died Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
