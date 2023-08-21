KAUFFMAN, Willard Lawrence "Bill", 83, Arcola, 11 a.m. at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.
Tags
- Lynn
- Martha M.
- Funeral
- Texas
- Charleston Country Club
- Charleston
- Benjamin S
- Decatur
- Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints
- Mattoon
- Christianity
- Religion
- Watercraft And Nautical Navigation
- Rowing
- Textile Industry
- Gastronomy
- Ethnology
- Meteorology
- Clothing
- School Systems
- Advertising
- Statistics
- Food
- The Economy
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.