Funerals today for April 12
JOHNSON, James "Jim" Edwin, 89, Windsor, formerly of Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Windsor Christian Church.

MEYER, William Bernard, 78, Charleston, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon.

WEBB, Van Alan, Mattoon, 2 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.

