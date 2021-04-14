 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for April 15
0 entries

Funerals today for April 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANDON, Drusilla M. (Sanders) Gordon, Danville, 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. 

McKINZIE, Wanda Marie Reed, 84, Mattoon, 10:30 a.m. at Markwell Funeral Home, Casey. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News