Funerals today for April 28
Funerals today for April 28

BUTLER, Brenda Lea, 75, Charleston, noon, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. 

JENKINS, Kenneth L., 79, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.

