Funerals today for Aug. 11

ADAMS, Gerald Eugene, 83, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MORRIS, Marjorie G. "Marge", 95, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola. 

