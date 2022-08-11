 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 12

BROWN, Audrey Lee, 84, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

GINGERICH, Crandall Jay, 68, Arthur, 6 p.m. at Penn Station 120 East Progress St., Arthur.

