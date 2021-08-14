 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ISOM, Virgil "Dean" Isom, 78, Gays, 2 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home.

REISNER, George A., 89, rural Jewett, 2 p.m. at Barkley Funeral Chapel, Greenup. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News