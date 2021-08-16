 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 17

NEAL, Norma Jean, 94, Charleston, 11 a.m. at Ashmore Cemetery, Ashmore.

PERRY, Tracy Irene, 10 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

WALDEN, Earl Lee, 84, Mattoon, 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th Street, Mattoon.

