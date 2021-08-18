 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Aug. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COMER, Linda L., 79, Mattoon, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Mattoon.

KERN, Jean Kathleen "Katie", 93, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Ashmore Cemetery, Ashmore.

McCLAIN, Dartana Lynn (Baker), 63, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

WALTON, Jerry Daniel, 95, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Military rites by Paul McVey V.F.W. Post 1592 and Charleston American Legion Post 93.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News