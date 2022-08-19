 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 20

DAILY, Grace Mae, 88, Humboldt, 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Humboldt.

GOOD, Joyce Ann, 69, Arcola, noon at Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

HUTTON, Glenn, Jr. 73, Tuscola, 10 a.m., Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola.

