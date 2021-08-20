 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 21

RITTER, Opal F., 101, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SPENNER, Phyllis Ann, 76, Mount Vernon, 1 p.m. at Newell Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

