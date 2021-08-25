 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 26

DAVIDSON, Donald "Don" E., Neoga, 11 a.m. at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

EDWARDS, Lester Dale "Bud", Shelbyville, 10 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SWANGO, Wilma Alice, 101, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon.

