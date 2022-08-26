 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 27

GOSNELL, Gerry, 82, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ and Lattter-Day Saints.

WINSLOW, Evelyn Alice, 89, Hindsboro, 4 p.m. at the Hindsboro Civic Center, Hindsboro.

WHITECOTTON, Tona Lea, 56, Charleston, memorial service at Neoga American Legion Post 458, Neoga.

