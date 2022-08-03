 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Aug. 4

BOLEN, Gertrude "Gertie" Ann, 80, Charleston, noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.

EVELAND, Paula Jane, 71, of Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

