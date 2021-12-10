 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 11

  • 0

HUCKSTEP, Kenneth Gene Sr., also known as "Coach", 86, Charleston, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Ave., Charleston.

SHOUSE, Lowell W., 97, Windsor, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewardson. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News