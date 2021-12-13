 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 14

  • 0

CARPENTER, Connie Lou, 73, Marshall, formerly of Neoga, 11 a.m. in the Drummond Cemetery of Neoga Township.

RIPPETOE, Phyllis Louise Adams, 87, Charleston, 1 p.m., at Harmony Cemetery, Beason.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News