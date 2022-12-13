 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 14

LENZ, Larry Eugene, 84, Strasburg, noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Strasburg. 

MATHENY, Brenda Jean, 69, Mattoon 1 p.m. at the Smyser Christian Church, 1521 Whitley Point Road, Gays.

SHOOK, Norma "Louise", 90, Mattoon, 11 a.m. on at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

