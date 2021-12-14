 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 15

  • 0

CLOYD, Carl Lee, 79, Humboldt, 3 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

TOMKINS, Garland Joseph, 84, Herrin, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herrin.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News