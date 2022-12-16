 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 17

  • 0

RINEHART, Robert Howard, Jr., 68, Carlyle, noon at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

STRANGE, Frances Kay, Hazel Dell, 11 a.m. at Hazel Dell Cemetery.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News