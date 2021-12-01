 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 2

  • 0

KESSLER, Kenneth "Kenny" R., 65, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SIMPSON, Ruby Joan “Jo”, 91, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Mattoon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News