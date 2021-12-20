 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 21

BABER, Hubert "Sonny" Virgil, 84, Mattoon, 1 p.m., at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon.

