Funerals today for Dec. 22

EWING, Lela Blanche, 92, Fishers, Indiana, 11 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon.

FINNEY, Max Vernon , 80, Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Mattoon, at the Casey White Oak Church of God, 3305 E. 1000 Road, Casey.

