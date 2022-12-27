 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 28

  • 0

COLE, Ruth A., 91, Etna, 11 a.m. at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

CORNWELL, Patsy L. Fasnacht, 84, Mattoon 1:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview.

GASKILL, Mary Lou Carrico, 92, Charleston, 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

