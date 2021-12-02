 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 3

BUTLER, Michael Carl (Mike), 79, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Arcola United Methodist Church, 121 S. Locust St., Arcola. 

LITTLETON, Thomas E., 86, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 320 N. 21st St., Mattoon.

