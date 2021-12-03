 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 4

CARRELL, Jeannette E., 57, Charleston, 2-5 p.m. at the Mattoon VFW, Mattoon.

SHUMBARGER, Gary Gene, 66, Mattoon, noon to 4 p.m. at Joe's Bar, Mattoon.

TRIMBLE, James "Jim" Jr., 68, Mattoon, noon at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Old State Road, Mattoon.

