 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 5

  • 0

LANE, Rosa B., 95, Gifford, 12 p.m. at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News