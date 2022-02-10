 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 11

BOLEN, Harold Lee, 79, Charleston, noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

BONTRAGER, Raymond C., 95, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Church, 155 N. CR 300 E., Arcola.

