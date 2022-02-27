 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Feb. 28

  • 0

CARPENTER, Stanley G., 71, Charleston, 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Charleston.

WALK, Paul A., 73, Sigel, 1 p.m. at St. Michael The Archangel Church, Sigel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News