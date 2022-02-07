 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 8

HOLLEY, Carl Franklin "Frank" Sr., 72, Shelbyville, 4 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SCHLABACH, Esther Fern (Lee), 83, Ava, formerly of Arthur, 9:30 a.m. at the Shawnee Amish Church-East, Campbell Hill.

