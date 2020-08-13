You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Friday Aug. 14, 2020
JINKINS, Victor "Vic". 57, Arcola, 3 p.m. at Arcola Community Center, 111 S. Locust St., Arcola.

McCOLLUM, Joyce K., 63, Mattoon, 6 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

SCHNELL, Norma, 80, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon. 

