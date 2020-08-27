 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Aug. 28, 2020
CASSIDAY, Dale E., 76, Ashmore, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8975 E County Road 1200 N, Mattoon.

SMITH, Charles A., 86, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

