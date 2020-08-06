You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Friday August 7, 2020
HUTSON, Julie E., 51, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MILLER, Marjorie M., 88, Sullivan, 11 a.m. in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.

