Funerals today for Friday Jan. 15, 2021
Funerals today for Friday Jan. 15, 2021

LOWRY, Gerald E., 93, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Branch Side Cemetery, Gays.

OSTERDAY, Michael Ross, 59, Charleston, 4 to 6 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

