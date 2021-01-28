 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOODY, Warren Kenneth, 92, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Roselawn-Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Masks are requested; and warm, casual attire is recommended.

WILSON, Robert Dean, 93, Charleston, 4 p.m. at New Life Apostolic Church, 2055 Harrison Drive, Charleston.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News