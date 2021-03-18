 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday, March 19, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday, March 19, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLARD, Robert Edward, 90, Charleston, 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with full Military Rites, Mattoon.

COLEMAN, James E. Jr., 84, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

DYE, James Edward, Jr., 60, Charleston, 10 a.m. to noon at Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News