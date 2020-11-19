 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday Nov. 20, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday Nov. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONNOUR, Charles Clayton, Jr., 85, Tuscola, 2 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St, Arcola.

FRAZIER, Eddie Lamont, Carmel, Indiana, 1:30 p.m. at Janesville Cemetery.

HALL, Carl James Jr., 80, Mattoon, 12 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News