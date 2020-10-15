 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Oct. 16, 2020
WEIGAND, Robert E., Chicago, formerly of Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1320 North 21st Street, Mattoon.

WHITE, Sharon, 79, Mattoon, formerly of Toledo, 11 a.m. in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga. Face masks and social distancing requested.

