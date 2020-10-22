 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Oct. 23, 2020
Funerals today for Friday Oct. 23, 2020

WATTLEWORTH, Thelma Joann (Matheny), 90, Greenup, 3 p.m. at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey.

