 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday Oct. 9, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday Oct. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLINE, Samuel "Sam" Lee, 61, Lerna, 6 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

JORDAN, Leo E., 90, Tower Hill, formerly of Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News