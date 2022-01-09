 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 10

  • 0

GILBERT, Jewell Leslie, 72, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

KLINE, Jon D., 72, Kinmundy, 11 a.m. at the Kinmundy United Methodist Church, Kinmundy.

LIVINGSTON, John, of rural Toledo, 10:30 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

RATHE, Allan Lee, 74, Greenup, noon at the Mount Zion (Block) Church, Hazel Dell Road, Greenup.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News