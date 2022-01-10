 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 11

NEFF, Mary Jane, 88, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

TURNER, Rita Janeil, 74, Mattoon, 2-4 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

WALK, Thomas A., 77, Neoga, 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Sigel. 

