Funerals today for Jan. 14

  •

COARTNEY, Larry A., 81, of rural Ashmore, noon at Caudill-King Funeral Home, Ashmore.

HENNE, Leonard August, 82, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

LANG, James "Jim" Raymond, 65, Mattoon, 10 a.m. to noon at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

