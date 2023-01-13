 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 14

  • 0

HAMPTON, Brenda Kaye Fouste Reisacher, 75, Clayton, Missouri, formerly of Shelbyville, 1 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

STRADER, Karen "Kaye" June, Tipton, Indiana, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Caudill-King Funeral Home, Charleston.

THOMPSON, Vickie (Brown) Cole, 77, Windsor, 11 a.m. at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

WOLF, Kenneth W., Neoga, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sigel.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News