 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 19

  • 0

SCHROCK, Levi M., 79, Arthur, 9 a.m. at the Otto Center, South of Arthur.

THOMAS, Robert L. "Bob", 82, Charleston, 1:30 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston. 

ZACHOW, Larry Milton, 82, Mattoon, 10:30 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News