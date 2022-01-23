 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 24

BAKER, Judy Louise (Morris), 76, Windsor, 3 p.m. at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

WILL, Joanne Theresa, 67, Toledo, 10:30 a.m. at Toledo Christian Church, Toledo.

