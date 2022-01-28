 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 29

NICHOLS, Douglas Eric, 52, Crown Point Indiana, 1 p.m. at the Findlay American Legion, 216 E. South 2nd St., Findlay.

PHIPPS, Patrick A., 82, Mattoon, 5 p.m. in the Windsor Christian Church, 1100 Broadway, Windsor.

WAY, Paul Jackson Sr., 88, Cary, formerly of Burlington, 11 a.m. at Burlington United Methodist Church, Burlington.

