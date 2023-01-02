 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 3

MYERS, Richard Allen, 80, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon.

TYLER, Kent, 65, Charleston, 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

