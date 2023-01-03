 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 4

LOWRY, Kenneth "Ken" Irl, 74, Toledo, 2 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MARKWELL, Eleanor Jean (Icenogle), Casey, 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, Casey.

