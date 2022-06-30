 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for July 1

VanSCYOC, Benjamin S. "Ben", 72, Decatur, Friday, July 1, 2 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

WERLING, Edward Frederick, 84, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 1701 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon.

